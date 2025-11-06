Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) released a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.9 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $1.94 billion, or $8.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $756.5 million or $3.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $3.16 billion from $3.18 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.9 Mln. vs. $1.94 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $8.75 last year. -Revenue: $3.16 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.95 - $3.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.