Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $617.4 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $609.3 million, or $2.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $636.9 million or $2.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $2.931 billion from $2.997 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $617.4 Mln. vs. $609.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.77 vs. $2.73 last year. -Revenue: $2.931 Bln vs. $2.997 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.85 Full year EPS guidance: $12.70 to $13.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.