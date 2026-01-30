Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $678.2 million, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $617.4 million, or $2.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $705.3 million or $3.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $3.102 billion from $2.931 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $678.2 Mln. vs. $617.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.04 vs. $2.77 last year. -Revenue: $3.102 Bln vs. $2.931 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.95 To $ 3.10 Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.85 To $ 13.15

