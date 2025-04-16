Air Products and Chemicals Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $60.6 billion, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Founded in 1940, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Thursday, May 1, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect APD to report an EPS of $2.83 per share, down marginally from a profit of $2.85 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met analysts' earnings estimates in all of the past four quarters, which is admirable. Its adjusted EPS of $2.86 in the recent quarter successfully met the analysts' estimate as well.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect APD to report an adjusted EPS of $12.69, up 2.1% from $12.43 in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2026, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 8.4% year-over-year to $13.76.

Over the past year, APD shares have surged 14.8%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6.6% gains and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 9.7% fall over the same time frame.

APD stock closed down more than 2% on Apr. 14 after Bank of America Global Research downgraded the stock to “Underperform” from “Neutral.”

The consensus opinion on APD stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 22 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend a “Strong Buy” and nine suggest a “Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $339 indicates a 27.8% upside potential from current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.