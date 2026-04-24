Air Products And Chemicals To Build, Own And Operate New ASU In Florida

(RTTNews) - Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD), Friday announced its plan to build, own and operate a new air separation unit or ASU in the City of Cocoa, Florida, to produce liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon.

The plant, targeted to be on stream in the second half of 2028, is expected to provide an ideal opportunity to further enhance the company's support for space launch providers in Florida.

Moreover, all three products will also be available for the regional merchant market for industries including metals processing and fabrication, medical and chemical.

Currently, APD is trading at $302.48, down 0.35 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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