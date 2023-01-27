Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed the most recent trading day at $314.15, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses had gained 1.67% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

Air Products and Chemicals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.29 billion, up 9.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.42 per share and revenue of $13.19 billion, which would represent changes of +9.7% and +3.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Products and Chemicals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Air Products and Chemicals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.32, which means Air Products and Chemicals is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that APD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. APD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

