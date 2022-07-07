Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed at $235.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses had lost 6.01% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 26.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Air Products and Chemicals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, Air Products and Chemicals is projected to report earnings of $2.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.99%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.08 billion, up 18.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.27 per share and revenue of $12.07 billion, which would represent changes of +13.86% and +16.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Products and Chemicals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Air Products and Chemicals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Air Products and Chemicals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.04, so we one might conclude that Air Products and Chemicals is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that APD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

