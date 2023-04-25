Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed the most recent trading day at $289.94, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 11.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses had gained 8.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Air Products and Chemicals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.64, up 10.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.02 billion, up 2.49% from the year-ago period.

APD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.39 per share and revenue of $13.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.41% and +3.16%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Products and Chemicals should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Air Products and Chemicals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.2.

Also, we should mention that APD has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

