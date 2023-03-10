Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed at $281.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses had lost 0.98% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.

Air Products and Chemicals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Air Products and Chemicals is projected to report earnings of $2.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.02 billion, up 2.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.39 per share and revenue of $13.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.41% and +3.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Products and Chemicals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Air Products and Chemicals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.84, which means Air Products and Chemicals is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that APD has a PEG ratio of 2.14 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Diversified stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

