Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed the most recent trading day at $234.56, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses had lost 3.09% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.51% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Air Products and Chemicals as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, Air Products and Chemicals is projected to report earnings of $2.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.07 billion, up 17.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.26 per share and revenue of $12.04 billion, which would represent changes of +13.75% and +16.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Products and Chemicals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Air Products and Chemicals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Air Products and Chemicals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.52, so we one might conclude that Air Products and Chemicals is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that APD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

