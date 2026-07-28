Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.36 per share, indicating an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.18 billion, representing an increase of 5.1% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Air Products and Chemicals metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Middle East and India' at $36.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Americas' will reach $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Europe' to come in at $827.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Asia' to reach $871.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Corporate and other' will reach $146.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have demonstrated returns of +7.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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