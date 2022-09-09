Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed the most recent trading day at $256.97, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses had lost 4.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.1%.

Air Products and Chemicals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.3 billion, up 16.08% from the year-ago period.

APD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.29 per share and revenue of $12.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.08% and +19.03%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Products and Chemicals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Air Products and Chemicals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.65, which means Air Products and Chemicals is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that APD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. APD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.