Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Based in Allentown, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is in the Basic Materials sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 21.26%. The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses is paying out a dividend of $1.81 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.42% compared to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 1.66% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.35%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $7.24 is up 1.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.01%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Air Products and Chemicals's current payout ratio is 56%, meaning it paid out 56% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for APD for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $13.23 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 9.98%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, APD is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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