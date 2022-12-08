Air Products, AES To Invest $4 Bln For Green Hydrogen Production Facility In Texas

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) and AES Corp. (AES) announced Thursday plans to invest around $4 billion to build, own and operate a green hydrogen production facility in Wilbarger County, Texas.

Air Products and AES will jointly and equally own the renewable energy and electrolyzer assets. Air Products will serve as the exclusive off-taker and marketer of the green hydrogen under a 30-year contract.

The mega-scale renewable power to hydrogen project includes around 1.4 gigawatts or GW of wind and solar power generation, as well as electrolyzer capacity capable of producing over 200 metric tons per day or MT/D of green hydrogen.

The facility, which is targeted to begin commercial operations in 2027, will be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States, the companies said. It is expected to serve growing demand for zero-carbon intensity fuels for the mobility market as well as other industrial markets.

The project would create more than 1,300 construction and 115 permanent operations jobs, as well as about 200 transportation and distribution jobs.

It is also expected to generate around $500 million in tax benefits to the state over the course of the project's lifetime, while extending Texas' energy leadership.

