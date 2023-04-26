Air NZ raises earnings view on strong travel demand, lower jet fuel cost

Adds details of jet fuel cost expectation and NZD impact

April 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ on Thursday raised its earnings expectations for the financial year as it experienced strong travel demand, coupled with lower-than-expected fuel costs.

Lower jet fuel prices in US dollar terms were also expected to help earnings, the country's national carrier said, assuming jet fuel to average $95/barrel for the remainder of the half-year, compared with $105/barrel it assumed in February.

However, the impact of this will likely be capped by the weakening of the New Zealand dollar.

Air NZ now expects annual earnings before tax and other significant items to be between NZ$510 million ($311.87 million) and NZ$560 million, higher than its earlier outlook range of NZ$450 million to NZ$530 million.

Capacity levels in the second half will be about 95% and 80% of pre-COVID levels for domestic and international segments, respectively, it said.

Air NZ continued to experience strong travel demand. It reported carrying about 1.6 million passengers in March, compared with just 624,000 a year ago.

However, cargo revenues were expected to be lower as greater competition in Asia affected yields and load factor.

($1 = 1.6353 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shailesh Kuber)

