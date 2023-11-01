Air Niugini Signs Firm Order With Airbus For Six A220-100s Aircraft - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Air Niugini, the national carrier of Papua New Guinea, has signed a firm order with Airbus for six latest generation single aisle A220-100s under its fleet modernisation program. In addition, the carrier will acquire three A220-300s and another two A220-100s from third party lessors, Airbus (EADSF.PK) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The aircraft is powered by Pratt & Whitney's latest-generation GTF engines.

Air Niugini also announced that it has selected a flight planning support system from Airbus subsidiary NAVBLUE for its fleet. Called N-Flight Planning (N-FP), the solution will help the airline optimise on fuel, time and cost to meet operational needs, while ensuring overall safety and compliance.

Airbus said that, at the end of September, it has received more than 800 orders from around 30 customers for the A220, of which more than 280 have been delivered.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.