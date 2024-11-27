Air New Zealand’s October Performance: Mixed RASK Trends

Air New Zealand Limited (ANZFF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Air New Zealand Limited reported a 2.1% decrease in overall capacity for October 2024, with a slight improvement in long-haul RASK by 0.9% driven by better yields on Asian routes. However, the short-haul RASK declined by 3.5% due to reduced domestic demand, highlighting challenges amidst intense competition, particularly in North America.

For further insights into ANZFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.