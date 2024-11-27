News & Insights

Air New Zealand’s October Performance: Mixed RASK Trends

November 27, 2024 — 10:08 pm EST

Air New Zealand Limited (ANZFF) has released an update.

Air New Zealand Limited reported a 2.1% decrease in overall capacity for October 2024, with a slight improvement in long-haul RASK by 0.9% driven by better yields on Asian routes. However, the short-haul RASK declined by 3.5% due to reduced domestic demand, highlighting challenges amidst intense competition, particularly in North America.

