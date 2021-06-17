Air New Zealand warns of losses in FY 2021, 2022 as long-haul travel subdued

June 18 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said on Friday it expects losses in fiscal 2021 and 2022 as any meaningful recovery in long-haul demand is unlikely, though domestic travel has been picking up in the country.

The airline said losses before other significant items and taxation would not exceed NZ$450 million ($315.09 million) for financial year 2021, adding that it expected a similar result in 2022 as well.

($1 = 1.4282 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

