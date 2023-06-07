News & Insights

Air New Zealand upgrades full year guidance

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

June 07, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ on Thursday upgraded its guidance for earnings before other significant items and taxation for the 2023 financial year on the back of strong demand and a decline in jet fuel prices.

The national carrier now expects earnings before other significant items and taxation for FY 2023 to be no less than NZ$580 million ($350.15 million), compared to its prior guidance range of NZ$510 million to NZ$560 million.

($1 = 1.6565 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
