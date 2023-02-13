Commodities
Air New Zealand to resume flights after cyclone Gabrielle impacts 592 flights

Credit: REUTERS/SAMUEL RAJKUMAR

February 13, 2023 — 07:32 pm EST

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said on Tuesday a total of 592 flights had been impacted due to cyclone Gabrielle that ravaged the antipodean country, as it prepared to resume flights despite strong winds challenging airport operations.

Air New Zealand intends to resume turboprop operations from mid-afternoon on Tuesday, however high winds may inhibit this, the airline said.

