Air New Zealand to get further $338 mln under government support package

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Air New Zealand Ltd said on Tuesday it has amended the terms of its government support package, providing the airline with up to NZ$500 million ($337.90 million) in additional liquidity.

($1 = 1.4797 New Zealand dollars)

