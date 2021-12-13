Air New Zealand to get further $338 mln under government support package

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd AIR.NZ said on Tuesday it has amended the terms of its government support package, providing the airline with up to NZ$500 million ($337.90 million) in additional liquidity.

($1 = 1.4797 New Zealand dollars)

