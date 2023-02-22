Commodities
Air New Zealand swings to first-half profit on soaring travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

February 22, 2023 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer and Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd AIR.NZ swung to a first-half profit on Thursday, helped by strong travel demand following the reopening of domestic and international borders, and strong cargo revenues which were above pre-COVID levels.

The carrier reported statutory profit before tax of NZ$299 million ($185.95 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of NZ$376 million reported a year earlier.

($1 = 1.6080 New Zealand dollars)

