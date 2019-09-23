Commodities

Air New Zealand signs order for eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Air New Zealand Ltd said on Tuesday it had signed contracts to buy eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes. The aircraft will be powered by GE Aviation's GEnx-1B engines, New Zealand's flag carrier said.

The deal follows the airline's initial announcement in May, where it said it would explore entering into contracts with both Boeing and GE Aviation.

