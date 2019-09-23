Air New Zealand signs order for eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd AIR.NZ said on Tuesday it had signed contracts to buy eight Boeing BA.N 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes.

The aircraft will be powered by GE Aviation's GE.N GEnx-1B engines, New Zealand's flag carrier said.

The deal follows the airline's initial announcement in May, where it said it would explore entering into contracts with both Boeing and GE Aviation.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

