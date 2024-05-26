News & Insights

Air New Zealand Sees Post-Covid Capacity Surge

May 26, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Air New Zealand Limited (ANZFF) has released an update.

Air New Zealand Limited has reported a notable increase in international travel capacity following New Zealand’s border reopening, with a 7.3% rise in long-haul and 3.9% increase in short-haul international flights, despite a slight 2.0% dip in domestic flights. The company faces competitive pressures, particularly from US airlines on North American routes, leading to a 14.7% decline in long-haul revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK). Despite these challenges, the carrier has seen a 5.2% growth in passengers carried year-to-date, demonstrating resilience in the post-Covid travel market.

