Air New Zealand sees impact on its schedule from Jan 2024 amid engine issues

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said on Tuesday that Pratt & Whitney maintenance of its Geared Turbofan jet engine fleet will have a significant impact on the airline's schedule from January 2024.

The warning comes after Pratt & Whitney parent RTX RTX.Nflagged a spate of durability problems in 600 to 700 Pratt & Whitney's Geared Turbofan engines and said they will have to be removed for quality checks.

Pratt & Whitney has indicated that the revised maintenance plan will be completed within the next two months, it added.

The inspection, however, does not present any safety issue the airline added.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

