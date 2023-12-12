Air New Zealand sees first-half earnings at lower end of forecast

Adds details on second-half earnings in paragraph 3, background in paragraph 4

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said on Wednesday it expects first-half earnings to be at the lower end of its forecast, due to weak travel demand and increased competition from U.S. carriers.

New Zealand's flagship carrier had earlier forecast earnings before tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 between NZ$180 million ($110.34 million) and NZ$230 million.

The company said it also expects the second half of the fiscal year to be "increasingly challenging".

Air NZ had said in October that financial impact from inspections of RTX's RTX.N Pratt & Whitney engines in the first half of 2024 is "expected to remain nominal".

It said it continues to address the ongoing impact from the engine issues on the business.

($1 = 1.6313 New Zealand dollars)

