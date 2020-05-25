Air New Zealand sees annual underlying loss due to coronavirus

Adds details, global airline industry woes

May 26 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ on Tuesday said it is expecting to report an underlying loss for the 2020 financial year as the coronavirus crisis bit into the company's revenue after bringing travel to a halt.

Last year the company had reported operating earnings of NZ$1.18 billion.

The restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has hit global airline operations badly, with major players in the industry grounding flights, reducing workforce and pay, and withdrawing financial forecasts.

"We are preparing for a scenario in which the airline is still 30% smaller than pre-COVID levels in two years’ time," Chief Financial Officer Jeff McDowall said.

The carrier added that its network capacity is expected to be about 50% lower for the second half of the year compared to a year ago.

It added that it had implemented the deferral or cancellation of almost NZ$700 million in expected capital expenditure to December 2022.

In March, the national carrier said it would lay off a third of its employees to cut costs.

The cash-strapped firm added that its short term liquidity at close of business on May 25 stood at NZ$640 million.

Air New Zealand also expects to record a non-cash impairment charge of between NZ$350 million to NZ$450 million in relation to its Boeing 777 aircraft.

