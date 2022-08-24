Companies
Air New Zealand reports wider annual loss on COVID lockdowns

Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday reported a wider annual loss due to a months-long COVID-19-related lockdown in Auckland and border closures for much of the financial year.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd AIR.NZ on Thursday reported a wider annual loss due to a months-long COVID-19-related lockdown in Auckland and border closures for much of the financial year.

The loss of NZ$725 million ($448.56 million) before tax and items for the year ended June 30 was larger than the NZ$444 million loss a year earlier. The company had forecast a loss of under NZ$750 million.

Five analysts polled by Refinitiv on average had expected a loss before tax of around NZ$718 million.

($1 = 1.6163 New Zealand dollars)

Most Popular