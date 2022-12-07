Air New Zealand raises profit outlook for first half of fiscal 2023

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd AIR.NZ on Thursday increased its earnings forecast for the first half of fiscal 2023, helped by strong travel demand across its domestic and international networks and a decline in jet fuel prices.

The company now expects earnings before tax and other significant items between NZ$295 million ($187.5 million) and NZ$325 million for the first half of fiscal 2023, compared with its previous outlook of NZ$200 million to NZ$275 million.

($1 = 1.5731 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

