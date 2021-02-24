Companies
AIR

Air New Zealand posts $137 mln half-year loss as pandemic bites

Contributors
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday posted a first-half pretax loss of NZ$185 million ($136.97 million) due to a sharp fall in travel associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd AIR.NZ on Thursday posted a first-half pretax loss of NZ$185 million ($136.97 million) due to a sharp fall in travel associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss before tax and exceptional items in the six months ended Dec. 31, its most closely-watched financial figure, is compared with a NZ$198 million profit a year earlier.

On a statutory basis, it swung to a NZ$104 million loss from a NZ$139 million profit in the prior year.

($1 = 1.3506 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular