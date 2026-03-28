Air New Zealand (NZSE:AIR) Price Target Decreased by 18.06% to 0.50

The average one-year price target for Air New Zealand (NZSE:AIR) has been revised to $0.50 / share. This is a decrease of 18.06% from the prior estimate of $0.61 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.42 to a high of $0.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.34% from the latest reported closing price of $0.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air New Zealand. This is an decrease of 178 owner(s) or 97.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.33%, an increase of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.94% to 88K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICOW - Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 58K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

CRNSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 8.68% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

PTEU - Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 6.51% over the last quarter.

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