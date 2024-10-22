Air New Zealand Motivates Executives with Share Rights Plan

Air New Zealand Limited (ANZFF) has released an update.

Air New Zealand has issued over 25 million share rights as part of its Long-Term Incentive Plan to motivate executives, aiming to enhance shareholder value. These share rights, contingent on the company’s performance relative to specific indices, will vest if the total shareholder return is positive over a designated period. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to incentivize management and drive long-term growth.

