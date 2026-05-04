Markets

Air New Zealand March, YTD Traffic, Capacity Rise; CFO Richard Thomson Resigns

May 04, 2026 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Air New Zealand Ltd (ANZLY) reported Monday higher capacity and passenger traffic in the month of March and year-to-date period.

Further, Air New Zealand announced that Chief Financial Officer Richard Thomson has resigned from his role and will leave the airline on August 28.

Thomson rejoined Air New Zealand in March 2021 as Chief Financial Officer, having previously heldsenior commercial and finance roles within the airline.

The company said it has commenced a search for a new CFO and will update the market when that process is complete.

In March, the company carried 1.62 million passengers, up 4.3 percent from 1.55 million passengers last year.

Revenue Passenger Kilometres grew 8.3 percent, and Group capacity in Available Seat Kilometres increased 4.1 percent in March year-on-year. Long-haul ASKs rose 2.5 percent, while domestic capacity grew 3.4 percent, supported by two additional A321 aircraft in operation

Passenger Load Factor was 85.8 percent, up 3.3 percentage points from 82.5 percent last year.

In the year-to-date period, passengers carried edged up 0.9 percent to 12.19 million, revenue Passenger Kilometres increased 1.8 percent, and capacity grew 1.4 percent.

Passenger Load Factor was 83.9 percent, higher than 83.6 percent a year ago.

In Australia, Air New Zealand shares were gaining around 1.5 percent, trading at A$0.3500.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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