Air New Zealand looks for sustainable fuel supply partner

March 19, 2024 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ on Wednesday invited startups in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) sector to become supply partners to the airline, as it aims to decarbonise and meet its net-zero carbon emission targets.

The flagship carrier said it is looking to enter short, medium, and long-term offtake agreements to mitigate risk and provide demand certainty for the SAF producers.

The airline anticipates it would need SAF to make up around 20% of its total fuel uptake by 2030.

Aviation produces about 2% of the world's emissions and is considered one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise, even as global regulators try to boost the use of sustainable fuel.

