March 20 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said on Wednesday it was inviting startups in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) sector to become a supply partner to the airline.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.