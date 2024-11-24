News & Insights

Air New Zealand Hosts Investor Day 2024

November 24, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Air New Zealand Limited (ANZFF) has released an update.

Air New Zealand held its 2024 Investor Day in Auckland, sharing a market update and earnings guidance for the upcoming fiscal period. The event, aimed at enhancing investor engagement, was streamed live with a replay option available on the company’s website. This strategic move highlights Air New Zealand’s commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

