Air New Zealand hikes earnings view on strong travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

April 26, 2023 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters

April 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ on Thursday raised its earnings expectations for the financial year as it experienced strong demand for domestic and international travel, coupled with lower fuel costs than expected.

NZ's national carrier now expects annual earnings before tax and other significant items to be between NZ$510 million ($311.87 million) and NZ$560 million, higher than its earlier guidance range of NZ$450 million to NZ$530 million.

($1 = 1.6353 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Maju Samuel)

