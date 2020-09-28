Commodities
Air New Zealand has drawn down $72 mln of government loan

Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Air New Zealand Ltd said on Tuesday it had drawn down NZ$110 million ($72.20 million) of a NZ$900 million government loan facility to date as it shored up liquidity to help weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline reiterated it expected to report a second consecutive annual loss in the financial year ending June 30, 2021 and said it was not able to provide earnings guidance.

It said it had around NZ$1 billion of liquidity, comprising NZ$215 million of cash on hand and NZ$790 million remaining on the government loan facility. The airline forecast it would burn through NZ$65 million to NZ$85 million of cash a month under current conditions.

($1 = 1.5235 New Zealand dollars)

