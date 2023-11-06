Air New Zealand flags impact to operations from Pratt & Whitney engine issue

Adds details on flights being paused and background in paragraphs 3-6

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said on Tuesday that a change in the servicing schedule of RTX's RTX.N Pratt & Whitney engines could significantly impact the airline's services for up to two years.

The carrier in October had flagged a nominal financial impact in the first half of 2024 related to the engine issue.

Air New Zealand warned in September that the engine inspections would have a "significant" impact on its flight schedule from next year.

The airline said on Tuesday it would pause flights connecting Auckland and Hobart from April 5 next year. It also plans a "service pause" for flights between Auckland and Seoul from the beginning of April.

Air New Zealand added it will have to ground up to four aircraft at any one time due to the engine maintenance issues.

The airline has 17 A320/321neo jets in its fleet of 108 aircraft, servicing Australia and the Pacific Island markets and the domestic market in New Zealand.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.