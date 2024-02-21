News & Insights

Air New Zealand first-half profit drops 38%

Credit: REUTERS/NIGEL MARPLE

February 21, 2024 — 02:40 pm EST

Written by Adwitiya Srivastava and Rajasik Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ reported a 38% drop in its half-yearly profit on Thursday, impacted by inflationary pressures and ongoing supply chain issues, primarily the Pratt & Whitney engine maintenance requirements on the company's A321neo fleet.

The airline reported statutory profit before tax of NZ$185 million ($114.18 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, lower than NZ$299 million reported a year earlier.

It declared an unimputed ordinary interim dividend of 2.0 New Zealand cents per share.

($1 = 1.6202 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava and Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com;))



Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

