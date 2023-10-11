News & Insights

Commodities
AIR

Air New Zealand eyes lower earnings for H1 FY24 on subdued domestic travel

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

October 11, 2023 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said on Thursday it expects earnings before tax for the first half of fiscal 2024 to be between NZ$180 million ($108.36 million) and NZ$230 million, and flagged recent softness in domestic travel, coupled with volatility in jet fuel prices.

The flagship carrier recorded statutory earnings before taxation of NZ$299 million for the first half of fiscal 2023.

($1 = 1.6611 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.