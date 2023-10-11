Air New Zealand eyes lower earnings for H1 FY24 on subdued domestic travel

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said on Thursday it expects earnings before tax for the first half of fiscal 2024 to be between NZ$180 million ($108.36 million) and NZ$230 million, and flagged recent softness in domestic travel, coupled with volatility in jet fuel prices.

The flagship carrier recorded statutory earnings before taxation of NZ$299 million for the first half of fiscal 2023.

($1 = 1.6611 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

