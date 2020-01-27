Air New Zealand expects up to $33 mln one-time charges in 2020

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said on Tuesday it expects one-off charges of up to NZ$50 million (about $33 million) in fiscal 2020, including those related to the removal of certain foreign exchange hedging.

The one-off items also include reorganization costs and gains from the partial sale of airport slots at London's Heathrow airport, the airline said.

The country's national carrier said it is targeting earnings before other significant items and taxation in the range of NZ$350 million to NZ$450 million for fiscal 2020.

($1 = 1.5181 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

