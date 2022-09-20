Companies
Air New Zealand expects to swing to profit in first half of FY23

Navya Mittal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Air New Zealand forecast on Wednesday a swing to profit in the first half of fiscal 2023, underpinned by strong recovery in travel demand and forward sales until next January.

The country's flagship carrier expects earnings before tax in range of NZ$200 million to NZ$275 million ($118.00 million - $162.25 million) for the first half of 2023, versus a statutory loss before tax of NZ$376 million a year ago. (https://bit.ly/3UCqnN8)

($1 = 1.6949 New Zealand dollars)

