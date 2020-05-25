Commodities
AIR

Air New Zealand expects to record annual underlying loss as pandemic blow strikes

Contributor
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Air New Zealand on Tuesday said it is expecting to report an underlying loss for the 2020 financial year as the coronavirus crisis bit into the company's revenue after bringing travel to a halt.

May 26 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ on Tuesday said it is expecting to report an underlying loss for the 2020 financial year as the coronavirus crisis bit into the company's revenue after bringing travel to a halt.

The carrier added that its network capacity is expected to be about 50% lower for the second half of the year as compared to a year ago.

The company also said it will not be providing specific earnings guidance this year.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular