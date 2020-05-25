Air New Zealand expects to record annual underlying loss as pandemic blow strikes

May 26 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ on Tuesday said it is expecting to report an underlying loss for the 2020 financial year as the coronavirus crisis bit into the company's revenue after bringing travel to a halt.

The carrier added that its network capacity is expected to be about 50% lower for the second half of the year as compared to a year ago.

The company also said it will not be providing specific earnings guidance this year.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.