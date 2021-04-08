Commodities
Air New Zealand defers planned capital raise to September

Shruti Sonal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

April 9 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said on Friday it had deferred its planned capital raise by three months, as it assesses evolving market circumstances in light of potential broader border reopenings, and announcement of a travel bubble with Australia.

The carrier said it was now targeting to undertake the proposed fund raise before September 30.

Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

