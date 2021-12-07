Companies
Air New Zealand could grow domestic business by 20%-30% -CEO

Jamie Freed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Air New Zealand Ltd has the potential to grow its domestic business by 20%-30% from pre-pandemic levels over the next few years, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We've got a terrific domestic business here in Air New Zealand and we see an opportunity to grow that more," Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event.

