Air New Zealand could grow domestic business by 20%-30% -CEO

SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd AIR.NZ has the potential to grow its domestic business by 20%-30% from pre-pandemic levels over the next few years, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We've got a terrific domestic business here in Air New Zealand and we see an opportunity to grow that more," Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Tom Hogue)

