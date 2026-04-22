Markets

Air New Zealand CFO Richard Thomson Resigns

April 22, 2026 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Air New Zealand (AIZ.AX) announced that Chief Financial Officer Richard Thomson has resigned from his role and will leave the airline on 28 August 2026. The company has commenced a search for a new Chief Financial Officer. Richard rejoined Air New Zealand in March 2021 as Chief Financial Officer, having previously held senior commercial and finance roles within the airline.

Air New Zealand CEO Nikhil Ravishankar said: "Richard has been Chief Financial Officer of Air New Zealand during one of the most significant periods in our history. Richard is highly respected across Air New Zealand, the capital markets and the aviation sector and has made a lasting contribution to the airline."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANZLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.