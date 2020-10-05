Air New Zealand CFO Jeff McDowall to resign by mid-2021

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand AIR.NZ said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Jeff McDowall would leave the airline around mid-2021, after two decades with the country's flag carrier.

McDowall had held many senior commercial and finance roles within the company before taking over as the CFO in 2018. He also served as its acting chief executive before Greg Foran took the helm.

The airline's chief commercial and customer officer, Cam Wallace, also resigned last month after 19 years with the company.

McDowall will exit after the completion of a planned capital raise, the company said in a statement, adding it would shortly begin a global search for his successor.

Last month, the airline said it had drawn down NZ$110 million ($73.06 million) of a NZ$900 million government loan facility that would give it time to review its capital structure and complete a capital raising by June 2021.

Air New Zealand expects to report a second consecutive annual loss in fiscal 2021 as it grapples with a plunge in demand for air travel following the coronavirus outbreak.

Leanne Geraghty was appointed to the newly created position of chief customer and sales officer, the company said.

($1 = 1.5056 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.