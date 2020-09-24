Commodities
Air New Zealand begins drawing down government debt facility

Jamie Freed Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NIGEL MARPLE

Air New Zealand Ltd said on Friday it had begun to draw down on a NZ$900 million ($589.95 million) government debt facility that would give it time to review its capital structure and complete a capital raising by June 2021.

The airline said the New Zealand government had reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a majority shareholding and its board was in constructive talks with the government about its capital structure and funding.

New Zealand is due to hold a national election on Oct. 17.

($1 = 1.5256 New Zealand dollars)

    Most Popular