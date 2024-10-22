News & Insights

Air New Zealand Adjusts Share Rights for Senior Managers

October 22, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Air New Zealand Limited (ANZFF) has released an update.

Air New Zealand has disclosed significant changes in share rights for its senior managers, including acquisitions and lapses from 2021 and new awards in 2024. This could potentially impact investor perceptions and market movements as the company’s leadership adjusts its equity positions. Shareholders and market watchers may find these developments noteworthy as they assess the company’s strategic direction.

